Combat improvements and balance update

new features:
-new shortcut is added -> press A to move-attack the closest enemy in range.
-added 2 new rings with unique effects.
bugfixes:
-fixed the issue where AOE spells would miss huge enemies (mostly in boss fights).
-fixed icons for pop-ups of items received as quest rewards.
balancing changes:
-cooldowns were slightly reduced for weaker spells.
-mana costs increased.
-some buffs to weaker hunter/fighter abilities and some nerfs to strongest druid abilities.
-buffed skeletons in grave robbery quest.
-buffed enemies in death pits.
new features:
