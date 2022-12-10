Combat improvements and balance update

new features:

-new shortcut is added -> press A to move-attack the closest enemy in range.

-added 2 new rings with unique effects.

bugfixes:

-fixed the issue where AOE spells would miss huge enemies (mostly in boss fights).

-fixed icons for pop-ups of items received as quest rewards.

balancing changes:

-cooldowns were slightly reduced for weaker spells.

-mana costs increased.

-some buffs to weaker hunter/fighter abilities and some nerfs to strongest druid abilities.

-buffed skeletons in grave robbery quest.

-buffed enemies in death pits.