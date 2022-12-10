 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 10 December 2022

Combat improvements and balance update

Share · View all patches · Build 10119980 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

new features:
-new shortcut is added -> press A to move-attack the closest enemy in range.
-added 2 new rings with unique effects.
bugfixes:
-fixed the issue where AOE spells would miss huge enemies (mostly in boss fights).
-fixed icons for pop-ups of items received as quest rewards.
balancing changes:
-cooldowns were slightly reduced for weaker spells.
-mana costs increased.
-some buffs to weaker hunter/fighter abilities and some nerfs to strongest druid abilities.
-buffed skeletons in grave robbery quest.
-buffed enemies in death pits.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2115591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link