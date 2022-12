Share · View all patches · Build 10119902 · Last edited 10 December 2022 – 08:46:09 UTC by Wendy

This new Update adds new abilities for Valkie!

You can now toggle between sprinting and jogging.

Valkie can also parry now and unleash a powerful counter attack.

Background music volume can now be adjusted ingame.

Several other fixes and improvement have been made to the game.