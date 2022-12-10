Update 1.01

Changelog 1.01

Hey all, I've made several balance changes and fixed the odd bug or two

I'm curious to hear any recommendations for streamers or letsplayers that would enjoy this game

I would like to hear your thoughts on the balance changes I've made, as well as any suggestions

-Player bash hitbox height increased

-Player bash hitbox width increased from 24 to 32

-Player stomp hitbox extended by 4 in all directions, bottom extended by downward velocity

-Reduced level pedestal spawns by 50%

-Combo Meal now instantiates properly

-Events that require items (Collector and Mushrooms) now only spawn when carrying an item

-Fixed Temple background bug again??

-Still not sure about that one

World 2

-New Enemy! Carrot Worms

-Replace 50% of Durian Worms

-Perform a dash periodically

-Are stompable!

-Decreased Durian Worm hitbox

-Fixed softlock-prone vault

-Added several vaults

World 4

-Reduced Hot Dogs per cluster by 33%

-Reduced 4-2 Fish Spawnrates

-Reduced Fish per cluster to 1 to 2 (from 1 to 4)

-Reduced 4-2 Rotary Saw Spawnrates

-Standardized Saw clusters to be 1 Saw 75% of the time, 2 to (2+loop) Identical Saws 25% of the time

-Decreased Saw speed

-Reduced Hotsauce cluster size slightly

Future Plans:

-Instant restart option

-(Custom) controller support

-Key Rebinding

-Revised GUI

-4+ items

-Considering making the stage wrap around: less softlocks and no getting cornered