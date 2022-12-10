 Skip to content

Momentum Mod update for 10 December 2022

0.9.4 Changelog

Fixed (7)

  • Fixed 4088 bytes memory allocation issue on certain maps
  • Fixed crashes when loading maps with portals in them
  • Fixed defrag HUD elements not updating when mom_df_hud_accel_enable is OFF.
  • Fixed incorrect output from texture conversion
  • Fixed js error caused by attempting to set css values to NaNpx.
  • Fixed water rendering in skybox, for maps like ahop_coast
  • Water fog value for watercheap shader is properly fetched

Improved (2)

  • BSP v25 edges raised from 256,000 to 4,096,000 (16x)
  • BSP v25 surfedges raised from 512,000 to 8,192,000 (16x)

NOTE: We are starting our move to the full DX11 backend, starting with removing the DX9 launch option via the Steam UI, however it is still available to launch via the -dx9 launch parameter. Future updates will be removing this launch option entirely, and the relevant files (shaders, config convars, etc). Please report anything wrong with DX11 going forward. Thank you!

https://blog.momentum-mod.org/posts/changelog/0.9.4/

