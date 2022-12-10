Winter Sensations!

Share · View all patches · Build 10119242 · Last edited 10 December 2022 – 04:52:05 UTC by Wendy

This week Earth is presenting the second to last Eco LI 1.6 series variant, called AMARANTHINE.

IMPROVEMENTS

· New marker EARTH® ECO LI™ 1.6 AMARANTHINE

· New field INK World Cup of Paintball 2022

FIXES

· AI Behaviour, Bots don't get cover or respect distances

· Woodjam invisible props

· Bots can't hit when player prones

· Weird disconnection when start new round

· Default main menu music volume hurt ears

· Loading interface appears when waiting players

