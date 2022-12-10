 Skip to content

Tint 'n Ink update for 10 December 2022

Winter Sensations!

Build 10119242 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week Earth is presenting the second to last Eco LI 1.6 series variant, called AMARANTHINE.

Please remember than you can follow our realtime development pipeline on Trello and report any issue you have on our Discord to solve it as soon as possible.

Also, this week we have a bunch of discounts ready for you!

IMPROVEMENTS
· New marker EARTH® ECO LI™ 1.6 AMARANTHINE
· New field INK World Cup of Paintball 2022

FIXES
· AI Behaviour, Bots don't get cover or respect distances
· Woodjam invisible props
· Bots can't hit when player prones
· Weird disconnection when start new round
· Default main menu music volume hurt ears
· Loading interface appears when waiting players

Don't forget to stay tuned on the 25th.

