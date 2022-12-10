12.10 Game update optimization

12.6 Game update optimization

Thank you for your comments and feedback, I am very glad that players like this kind of game. Your feedback will help us improve the game better.

The following is the update and optimization of the game content.

Increased the attribute value obtained from the practice mini-game

Now you can add more attributes by playing mini-games, breaking through is no longer difficult! Weaken the difficulty of the final five-game mini-game

Before the final chapter, Xu Mingxi seems to be looking for you, maybe it can help you better face the final challenge Optimize the cutscene art performance

Add cutscene illustrations to make the plot fuller. Optimize the ending performance

After all the plots are over, you can "renew the frontier" by talking with the Taoists Some other system text optimizations.

Thanks to every player who likes this theme and gameplay, every good feedback from you will help us improve the game content and increase our motivation to update and continue to develop!