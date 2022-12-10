Melee combat improvements and new and improved puzzles.

-All combat animations of human characters are changed and improved to have a more fluid and dynamic combat.

-The AI ​​of companions and enemies is improved.

-A completely new puzzle is added to add variety and atmosphere to the hospital scene.

-Dialogues are added to help solve puzzles better.

-Scenarios are expanded.

-Improved lighting in certain scenes and events.

-Certain object models are changed to have better graphical fidelity.

-New moves are added.

-General bug fixes.