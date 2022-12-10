-All combat animations of human characters are changed and improved to have a more fluid and dynamic combat.
Unbearable update for 10 December 2022
Melee combat improvements and new and improved puzzles.
-All combat animations of human characters are changed and improved to have a more fluid and dynamic combat.
