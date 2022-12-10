 Skip to content

Unbearable update for 10 December 2022

Melee combat improvements and new and improved puzzles.

-All combat animations of human characters are changed and improved to have a more fluid and dynamic combat.
-The AI ​​of companions and enemies is improved.
-A completely new puzzle is added to add variety and atmosphere to the hospital scene.
-Dialogues are added to help solve puzzles better.
-Scenarios are expanded.
-Improved lighting in certain scenes and events.
-Certain object models are changed to have better graphical fidelity.
-New moves are added.
-General bug fixes.

