ADRPAN update for 10 December 2022

ADRPAN 2.0 UPDATE

Build 10118911 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update was a long time coming addressing most the problems I had with the release build. things might look the same but under the hood it's completely different and has been reworked.
This update Leads the way for the future of this game.

This is basically a new game about 95% of all the code has been completely rewritten for the nights, as bugs are found I will try to fix them as quickly as possible.

I hope you enjoy the game I put a lot of work into it.
happy holidays
-Kial Irvin

