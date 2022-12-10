 Skip to content

Grey Heritage: Faded Vision update for 10 December 2022

Update Note for Dec 9th

Build 10118702

-Removed Thea from the support list for Dustin

Very minor update today. If there are any bugs, please let me know! Have fun with the game!

