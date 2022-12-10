Special Card Survival - Card Quest Bundle

Hello everyone!

I hope you're all well.

We want to thank the community again for all the support they've been giving us!

Card Survival seems to be doing well in China at the moment and we wanted to celebrate by putting together a special bundle for this weekend!

As of now, Card Survival and Card Quest are available in a bundle together for 43% off during december 10th and 11th.

Once the weekend is over we'll change the bundle to be 10% off and leave it there permanently.

On other news, we wanted to let you know that the iOS and Mac versions should be coming before the end of the month. Optimization work is also advancing, we're trying our best to get the game to a good place performance-wise for Update 40. 😉

Fixes and Changes since the last announcement:

Made further improvements to the digestive system.

Fixed an issue with the digestive system visuals.

Fixed a bug that was stopping you from placing copper messes inside extinguished kilns and forges.

Added some items to the filters.

Reptile Meat Saturation implemented.

Nerve Damage system has been improved and is no longer permanent.

Gas Cooker can no longer be stored in the tent while it's on.

Copper Needles now have infinite durability.

You can now light Candles on small fires too.

Fixed an issue that was preventing decorations for being cooked in the advanced kiln.

Fixed an issue that was preventing you from building pottery wheels in some cases.

That's all for now.

Have a nice weekend everyone! 🙂