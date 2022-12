Share · View all patches · Build 10118556 · Last edited 10 December 2022 – 01:32:08 UTC by Wendy

The following changes have been made:

-Fixed a bug which causes the player to get stuck in the ceiling when jumping on certain enemies.

-Altered layout of 2-2 to prevent the player from getting stuck.

If any bugs are discovered, please report on the "-BUGS AND FEEDBACK-" thread.