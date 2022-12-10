Early Access Build 1.00h

Changes:

-Fixed the incorrect behavior of the projectiles for Dryad enemies.

-Fixed all the Astral Mirages displaying the new power image. Only Virgo displays it now.

-Fixed getting stuck in Felicity's boss room when revisiting the room.

-Fixed the bug of not properly granting the "Arsenal" achievement.

-Interaction with NPC, Transfers and other objects has been changed from the Jump key to Up Arrow key.

-Players are now able to shoot and jump when overlaping with interactable objects.

-Hover icon has been changed uniformly to an Up Arrow key.