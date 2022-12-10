 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gastova: The Witches of Arkana update for 10 December 2022

Early Access Build 1.00h

Share · View all patches · Build 10118527 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

-Fixed the incorrect behavior of the projectiles for Dryad enemies.
-Fixed all the Astral Mirages displaying the new power image. Only Virgo displays it now.
-Fixed getting stuck in Felicity's boss room when revisiting the room.
-Fixed the bug of not properly granting the "Arsenal" achievement.
-Interaction with NPC, Transfers and other objects has been changed from the Jump key to Up Arrow key.
-Players are now able to shoot and jump when overlaping with interactable objects.
-Hover icon has been changed uniformly to an Up Arrow key.

Changed files in this update

Gastova: The Witches of Arkana Content Depot 1222541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link