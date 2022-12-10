Content Update v4.0!

Share · View all patches · Build 10118515 · Last edited 10 December 2022 – 01:26:17 UTC by Wendy

Hi folks,

Please see the patch notes for update v4.0 below!

Patch Notes:

Fixed an issue where helmet logos were getting flipped and duplicated on custom uniforms.

Fixed a bug where a reference to the custom uniform textures was being lost in certain, specific menu navigation sequences, causing a freeze to occur when attempting to proceed to game setup.

Fixed receiver route running in the end zone to reduce the likelihood of receivers running out of the back of the end zone.

Fixed curl, comeback, and hitch routes ball placement and throw locations. Previously, these routes were often either incomplete or for no gain because the ball was thrown too far in front of the receiver towards the line of scrimmage.

Fixed a bug where the announcer would incorrectly say something about a handoff on QB designed run plays.

Fixed a bug where the game was not correctly identifying a safety when an offensive player steps out of the back of their own end zone while holding the ball.

Fixed a display error in the franchise hall of records where the individual offensive and defensive all-time records were incorrectly labeled as special team records.

Fixed a bug with the player substitution algorithm that was causing players to be unnecessarily subbed into different positions.

We appreciate your support, and we will continue to patch and work on the game as needed!

Best,

Danny