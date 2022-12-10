UPDATE 1.1.5 BETA

Made some changes to the gameplay
GAMEPLAY
▶️ TIMES OF TOLERANCE
MAX:
20MS -> 50MS
PERFECT:
60ms -> 65MS
EXCELLENT: 85MS
GOOD: 100MS
ACCEPTABLE: 125MS
"This means that it is now easier to get MAX and PERFECT grades."
We will keep changing these values until we find the right ones.
Please send your suggestions in our Discord community.
NEW
Intro Screen
"There is now an introduction screen that will ask you for initial setup information."
HINTS
"There are now texts during loading screens that will display hints."
This is just preparing for the next big updates!
Changed files in this update