UPDATE 1.1.5 BETA

Build 10118504 · Last edited 10 December 2022 – 02:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Made some changes to the gameplay

GAMEPLAY

▶️ TIMES OF TOLERANCE

MAX: 20MS -> 50MS

PERFECT: 60ms -> 65MS

EXCELLENT: 85MS

GOOD: 100MS

ACCEPTABLE: 125MS

"This means that it is now easier to get MAX and PERFECT grades."

We will keep changing these values until we find the right ones.

Please send your suggestions in our Discord community.

NEW

Intro Screen

"There is now an introduction screen that will ask you for initial setup information."

HINTS

"There are now texts during loading screens that will display hints."

This is just preparing for the next big updates!