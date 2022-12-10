Wyoming Winter - Now Available!

Wyoming Winter, has finally been released on Steam! In this game, you and a group of fellow employees find yourselves snowed in to the Wyoming department of defence building as a blizzard covers the state. But you'll soon find out that your group is not the only thing trapped in the building.

As an employee, your job is to stop the Blight, an almost invincible, fast moving, dark creature, from escaping the facility. You'll need to help your fellow employees, complete risky lockdown tasks, and find a weapon to fight back.

Wyoming Winter is best played with 3-8 players, and servers are available in Europe, America, and Asia. So gather your friends and get ready! Hide in. Hold out. Don't be found.

Install Wyoming Winter on Steam now!