Her Heart's Desire: A Landlord Epic update for 10 December 2022

Update Notes for Dec 9th

Last edited by Wendy

Hey there, happy Friday!

I had a reports from a Discord user about a number of issues, and with their assistance, I've fixed up a dozen bugs that ranged from spelling to crashes or loops that ended in tears. Thanks for playing.
Cheers,
Mr Chungus

