Infinimine Ver.59

-Fixed Farm Auto progress inconsistently working

-Fixed Gear auto upgrade timer not resetting when progress tier increases

-Fixed a precision bug in the greater than check

-Fixed W and S key not working when in AFK mode, these only work when not typing in chat

-New players under current progress tier 25 will get 1k gold* Current Progress Tier when completing a tier

-Bonus Tier progress from TBK will be capped to Current Progress Tier so newer players don't instantly complete early tiers when joining a party

-New player bug that would cause a crash is fixed

-Boss loot will be auto-looted if not picked up before instance closes