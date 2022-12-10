 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Infinimine update for 10 December 2022

Infinimine Ver.59

Share · View all patches · Build 10118317 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed Farm Auto progress inconsistently working
-Fixed Gear auto upgrade timer not resetting when progress tier increases
-Fixed a precision bug in the greater than check
-Fixed W and S key not working when in AFK mode, these only work when not typing in chat
-New players under current progress tier 25 will get 1k gold* Current Progress Tier when completing a tier
-Bonus Tier progress from TBK will be capped to Current Progress Tier so newer players don't instantly complete early tiers when joining a party
-New player bug that would cause a crash is fixed
-Boss loot will be auto-looted if not picked up before instance closes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2106081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link