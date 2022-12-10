2.13 Ancient Sands

We are releasing the new Ancient Sands map! This early access map will cost 50 gold and introduces new game mechanics and new roles.

The mummy is a new sabotage that summons a mummy who targets the nearest player indiscriminately! When they make contact, they will kill their target and begin chasing the next closest player.





If the mummy comes across a door they will kick the door open.

The doors sabotage on Ancient Sands functions differently than on other maps. They still close doors and re-open after a period of time, but now they can be opened from the outside. The Street Urchin Goose can specifically open doors from both inside and outside a room.



The outdoor portions of the map are periodically covered in a sandstorm which reduce vision. Find cover in buildings to regain your vision. The Tracker Goose can see the location of all players that are outdoors at the start of the sandstorm.



The warlock unleashes locusts upon a specific buildings and players trapped inside when the countdown ends are killed. The Warlock Duck does not have access to the normal sabotages other ducks have, and will have to work with a partner to properly trap geese with the doors sabotage.





The forbidden passageway in the pyramid also houses a magic mirror that will allow ducks (or the pigeon or the mimic) to remotely view other locations. This will also aid the Warlock Duck in targeting others remotely.



This patch also introduces the Arcade, which will replace the crafting system with a new means to spend in-game material to earn unique cosmetics and currency.



We are also introducing a gifting system along with cosmetics that can only be acquired from gifting!

The main menu will now have have a button in the bottom left giving players access to older splash art and their respective music.



We're also going to be experimenting with adding the pelican to Mothergoose.

