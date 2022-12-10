 Skip to content

The Long Dark update for 10 December 2022

The Long Dark Updated to v2.04 [105814]

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Survivors, thank you for your ongoing feedback and patience as we continue to make improvements following the release of our first Expansion Pass, TALES FROM THE FAR TERRITORY.

A more comprehensive change list is still on its way, however, we have released the v2.04 (105814) Hotfix to address an issue in THE LONG DARK.

GENERAL FIXES

  • Fixed issue where items appeared in the incorrect location in the Radial Menu.

For more information, please visit the Expansion Pass FAQ: https://www.thelongdark.com/expansion/faq/

Thank you for your ongoing patience and support. Please remember to visit our Support Portal if you encounter any issues while playing the game.

For additional news and information about The Long Dark and Hinterland, please sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Twitter (Game | Studio).

