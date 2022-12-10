The Long Dark Updated to v2.04 [105814]

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Survivors, thank you for your ongoing feedback and patience as we continue to make improvements following the release of our first Expansion Pass, TALES FROM THE FAR TERRITORY.

A more comprehensive change list is still on its way, however, we have released the v2.04 (105814) Hotfix to address an issue in THE LONG DARK.

GENERAL FIXES

Fixed issue where items appeared in the incorrect location in the Radial Menu.

