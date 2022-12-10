Hotfix Patch Dec 09 2022

You can now toggle level coordinates by pressing ctrl+C (off by default)

Shitf+click instant move should no longer be dropping items into backpacks and should now work form backpacks properly

Specific Quest items should now be able to be located and looted

Fixed some Lipsync issues on NPCs

Polearms attack speed nerfed by 10%

Polearm third person animations tweaked to be more readable

Splints and Fine wine is now 1x1 to prevent a UI bug