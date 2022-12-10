 Skip to content

Expedition Agartha update for 10 December 2022

Hotfix Patch Dec 09 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10118171 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now toggle level coordinates by pressing ctrl+C (off by default)
Shitf+click instant move should no longer be dropping items into backpacks and should now work form backpacks properly
Specific Quest items should now be able to be located and looted
Fixed some Lipsync issues on NPCs
Polearms attack speed nerfed by 10%
Polearm third person animations tweaked to be more readable
Splints and Fine wine is now 1x1 to prevent a UI bug

