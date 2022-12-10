WINTER 2022 UPDATE

Hello, everyone!

Just over 3 months after Scoot's big rebuild update, I'm bringing you it's first update since!

Jumbo Jump Island

Jumbo Jump Island is a brand new map that allows you to utilise the game's new transition physics! An awesome downhill jump track, loops, and bowls. This island is truly a rider's paradise. Despite saying last update that New Carven will be expanded on, this map can be accessed through the pause menu.

Improved Transitions

Transitions have been massively improved for this update. Transitions will now act and feel more how would expect them to. A largely requested feature was to make spines work correctly, and with these improvements, they do! There are still improvements to be made but I'm super happy with how they've turned out for this update.

Climbing

One of my favourite additions of this update is climbing! You're now able to reach higher points with the new climbing system. Whether you're stuck in a bowl, trying to reach the top of a ledge, or you simply want to get over a rail, climbing comes to your advantage.

Scoot keeps getting bigger and bigger and I can't wait to see where it ends up. Don't forget to follow us to keep updated with development, give feedback, and more. Thank you all <3