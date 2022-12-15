Tropico 6 Update 19 Hotfix 2
Fellow Tropicans,
Tropico 6 Hotfix 19.2 has just been released for Steam as well as the Microsoft Store (and other PC platforms), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.
This update mainly includes bugfixes, including an issue that affected some players with low system specs where trees disappeared from the game, as well as fixes for some issues with the DLC ‘New Frontiers’. It also includes a fix for a multiplayer issue that could lead to save data being corrupted when the host of a multiplayer game created a save game after the victory screen with the continue playing option.
For more details, please check out the full changelog below.
Thank you, Tropicans, for your continued support and feedback!
Viva Tropico!
Changelog Hotfix 19.2
- [PC Only] Fixed an issue, that led to trees disappearing for some players.
- [Multiplayer] Fixed an issue where the according save data was corrupted when the host created a save game after the victory screen with the continue playing option.
- Added several fixes for issues that occurred when trying to place a tunnel.
- [DLC New Frontiers] Solved an issue where assembly buildings in construction could disappear when players relocated the Spaceport Complex.
- [DLC New Frontiers] Adjusted the sliders in the Mission Configuration tab - adjusted to allow better control over the selection of the corresponding values.
- [DLC New Frontiers] Fixed some issues that occurred after deleting rocket components from the assembly building info panel immediately after launching the rocket. Players can now no longer remove installed rocket components after launching the rocket.
- [DLC New Frontiers] Fixed an issue where creating a save game while demolishing the Spaceport Complex resulted in the Spaceport Complex being placed again in the same location, but no longer accessible to the construction workers.
- [DLC New Frontiers] Fixed an issue in Mission 3 where an invading ship could get stuck on the ocean while trying to find its way to the island.
- [DLC New Frontiers] Fixed an issue where in some space events the deduction of supplies was incorrect.
- [DLC New Frontiers] Added missing robotic voice modulations of the character “Patch” in some languages.
- Fixed a couple of interface issues (e. g. wrong icons, scrolling issues).
- [Localization] Several text fixes.
- Fixed a couple of crashes.
