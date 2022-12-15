Tropico 6 Update 19 Hotfix 2

Fellow Tropicans,

Tropico 6 Hotfix 19.2 has just been released for Steam as well as the Microsoft Store (and other PC platforms), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

This update mainly includes bugfixes, including an issue that affected some players with low system specs where trees disappeared from the game, as well as fixes for some issues with the DLC ‘New Frontiers’. It also includes a fix for a multiplayer issue that could lead to save data being corrupted when the host of a multiplayer game created a save game after the victory screen with the continue playing option.

For more details, please check out the full changelog below.

Thank you, Tropicans, for your continued support and feedback!

Viva Tropico!

Changelog Hotfix 19.2