A Buttload of Free Games update for 10 December 2022

Launcher 3.0.0

10 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Completely rebuilt launcher.
  • Original background music for the launcher by Patrick Flattery.
  • Improved controller controls.
  • Improved Steam Deck compatibility.
  • Launcher closes when a game is launched to save resources.
  • Less popup windows with information. Information is now visible at all times.
  • Full screen launcher interface.
  • Steam Achievements.

If you experience any difficulty launching a game, please let me know in the comments here or reach out to me directly! I've tested everything thoroughly but I'm happy to investigate and fix any bugs that occur.

A Buttload of Free Games Content Depot 1275071
