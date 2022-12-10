Launcher 3.0.0

Completely rebuilt launcher.

Original background music for the launcher by Patrick Flattery.

Improved controller controls.

Improved Steam Deck compatibility.

Launcher closes when a game is launched to save resources.

Less popup windows with information. Information is now visible at all times.

Full screen launcher interface.

Steam Achievements.

If you experience any difficulty launching a game, please let me know in the comments here or reach out to me directly! I've tested everything thoroughly but I'm happy to investigate and fix any bugs that occur.