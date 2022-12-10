Launcher 3.0.0

- Completely rebuilt launcher.
- Original background music for the launcher by Patrick Flattery.
- Improved controller controls.
- Improved Steam Deck compatibility.
- Launcher closes when a game is launched to save resources.
- Less popup windows with information. Information is now visible at all times.
- Full screen launcher interface.
- Steam Achievements.
If you experience any difficulty launching a game, please let me know in the comments here or reach out to me directly! I've tested everything thoroughly but I'm happy to investigate and fix any bugs that occur.
Changed files in this update