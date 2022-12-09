BETA - Minor Maintenance update, Logit Sound Effect packs

Note: Players in the Beta channel,
We pushed a maintenance patch to the public Beta channel.
If you are on the beta channel please let us know if you have any issues with this update.
This patch will be release on Monday for the public audience.
15.42
- 3 New sound effect Logit prizes. They let you change the Sound effects in the game.
- Place holder badges for next exploration event
Interested in Alpha testing the next exploration event?
If you are interested in playtesting the next exploration event you can preview it in the password alpha_test channel.
To unlock that channel use the password cellsalphatest
Also join our Cells Discord Beta Channel for more info on alpha testing
https://discord.gg/celltosingularity
Thanks for the help...we should have news about the next event shortly.
Changed depots in alpha branch