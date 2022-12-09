Gazelle Patch

Adds in the missing Gazelle pictures on the Mission Planning and Stores MFD page.

Also readjusts the pilot score thresholds for ranks so you will probably see your pilots go down in rank. They haven't lost score, it is just the thresholds have been increased as it was possible to reach max rank quite quickly, possibly even skipping ranks entirely depending on mission scores.

The pacing should provide reasonable rank increases at the start get progressively more difficult towards the end.

On one hand I don't want it to be a "grind" to get to the top but it should also represent flying a large number of missions to represent just how well your pilots are doing.

Feedback welcome as always :)