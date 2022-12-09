New

We have a small update for you this week but an exciting change for several weapons. In this patch, we are adding two new modules for the secondary weapons: Lurid, Quadrantid, and Draconoid.

The first set of modules, Increased Projectile Speed, will increase the projectile speed and ammo capacity of your mortar style secondary weapons. However, this comes at the cost of reduced damage.

The second set of modules, Decreased Projectile Speed, will decrease the projectile speed of your mortar style secondary weapons but will increase the ammo capacity. Like the first set of modules, this will also come at the cost of reduced damage.

We hope you enjoy these new modules and that they give you an edge on the battlefield.

Lastly, we’ve added HUD hints while jump jetting as a reminder about the air brake feature. It also will indicate that skim fuel can be used to adjust your landing.

Balance Changes

Improved Shell Speed weapon mods renamed to Improved Shell Firing

New mods: Increased Projectile Speed (Quadrantid, Draconid, and Lurid)

-Increases projectile speed and magazine size at the cost of damage

New mods: Decreased Projectile Speed (Quadrantid, Draconid, and Lurid)

-Decreases projectile speed and increases magazine size at the cost of damage

Bug Fixes