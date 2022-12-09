Update News

**

Gameplay Changes

Made it easier to pump shotguns.

Decreased the running speed of opponents and removed when they sprint towards you and follow up with an attack. My idea was to force players into fighting opponents, without them cheesing and avoiding fights, however many players were finding the sprint a bit strange, so I removed it. In the future I will find a way for the player to not be able to avoid fights or motivate the player to take the fights.

Made opponents harder to trip (this time I found out how to properly do that).

Bugs

Medkit didn’t have the option to toggle grip or hold grip.