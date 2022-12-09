Warlordocracy Early Access v2.6

Here's a minor update. I have a month off from my day job, so I'm gonna start working on the pathfinding AI ASAP.

Complete list of fixes:

-Fixed script bug with cooking food with the Naturalism ability.

-Mobiles now switch to an empty inventory slot if attacking with a non-weapon item and mobile has no weapons.

-Campfires now have a different sprite while outside in the rain.

-Changed doors' faction at Proud Bridge Inn to Nobles.

-Fixed book hiding under table at Lying Flute Tavern.