Warlordocracy Early Access v2.6

Here's a minor update. I have a month off from my day job, so I'm gonna start working on the pathfinding AI ASAP.
Complete list of fixes:
-Fixed script bug with cooking food with the Naturalism ability.
-Mobiles now switch to an empty inventory slot if attacking with a non-weapon item and mobile has no weapons.
-Campfires now have a different sprite while outside in the rain.
-Changed doors' faction at Proud Bridge Inn to Nobles.
-Fixed book hiding under table at Lying Flute Tavern.
Changed files in this update