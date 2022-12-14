Ave Imperator Force Commander,



Thank you for your reports and feedback following the launch of Duty Eternal. We have just released an update for Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters to resolve a number of these issues.

Fixes

Fixed a softlock caused by enemies changing positions when the Venerable Dreadnought group is discovered

Fixed a softlock caused by enemies taking their turn during sequences when they should not be

Kills by a Combat Servitor will now provide XP to their Techmarine

Fixed an issue where the Venerable Dreadnought could be killed during the Honour of the Ancients mission

Fixed an issue where the Combat Servitors did not follow the Techmarine when the Techmarine would move to interact with an Interactable

Known Issues

Combat Servitors may not follow the Techmarine when they are interacting with an object and encounter a new group of enemies

A rare softlock that can occur after using the Gate of Infinity to discover the Dreadnought in the Allies Under Siege mission

A rare issue where the game hangs at "Servitor Movement" due to Techmarine being too far away

If you encounter any further issues during your campaign, please be sure to report them here. If you need assistance our Support team are always on hand to help.