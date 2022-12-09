-
Content: Added Chili Beans to the game
-
Content: Added Red Mushroom to the game
-
Content: Added Special Ability as unlockable ability
-
Content: Added Level milestones to Special Ability
-
Content: Added the Master level of the Special Ability
-
Content: Added a new Achievement for using the Special Ability
-
Change: Better, simpler, faster Fish AI
-
Change: Added Special Popup for Special Ability level increases
-
Change: Added Particle Effect to Ability Level Ups
-
Change: Added Explosion Sounds
-
Change: Special Ability affects NPCs
-
Change: Added Particle Effects to Special Ability
-
Change: Added Damage Effect to Special Ability
-
Change: Added additional corpses
-
Change: Added Zooming to the Character selection screen
-
Change: Adjusted lighting in Large Cave since it was too dark
-
Change: Bunch of code moved from BPs to CPP
-
Change: Config files are binary now for faster loading
-
Rework: Improved the feeling of Punching and made it easier to hit small enemies
-
Rework: Updated lighting in the open world to make insides look better
-
Rework: Character Selection Screen
-
Rework: Updated splash screens and icons
-
Fix: Sometimes Hungarian voices were played instead of the English ones
-
Fix: Can't pick up Fish from the Ocean
-
Fix: Some Crystals had bad collision
-
Fix: Underwater Chest had corrupt custom depth on it
-
Fix: Player's hands are transparent under water
-
Fix: Only one particle system was allowed on NPCs
-
Fix: Torches can be lit under water
-
Fix: Status effects were still visible with 0 sec left
-
Fix: Talk to Ethan -> Exit -> Continue -> Ethan thinks he has arrived, still spawned at the Dungeon door
-
Fix: Players get the Cat Lover achi even if they kill the cats
-
Fix: Dezso can stuck in trees - Updated NavMesh
-
Fix: Bad pop in of small bricks
Lilium update for 9 December 2022
Lilium 0.9 Update 1 - Chili Beans
Patchnotes via Steam Community
