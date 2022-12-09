Lilium 0.9 Update 1 - Chili Beans

Content: Added Chili Beans to the game

Content: Added Red Mushroom to the game

Content: Added Special Ability as unlockable ability

Content: Added Level milestones to Special Ability

Content: Added the Master level of the Special Ability

Content: Added a new Achievement for using the Special Ability

Change: Better, simpler, faster Fish AI

Change: Added Special Popup for Special Ability level increases

Change: Added Particle Effect to Ability Level Ups

Change: Added Explosion Sounds

Change: Special Ability affects NPCs

Change: Added Particle Effects to Special Ability

Change: Added Damage Effect to Special Ability

Change: Added additional corpses

Change: Added Zooming to the Character selection screen

Change: Adjusted lighting in Large Cave since it was too dark

Change: Bunch of code moved from BPs to CPP

Change: Config files are binary now for faster loading

Rework: Improved the feeling of Punching and made it easier to hit small enemies

Rework: Updated lighting in the open world to make insides look better

Rework: Character Selection Screen

Rework: Updated splash screens and icons

Fix: Sometimes Hungarian voices were played instead of the English ones

Fix: Can't pick up Fish from the Ocean

Fix: Some Crystals had bad collision

Fix: Underwater Chest had corrupt custom depth on it

Fix: Player's hands are transparent under water

Fix: Only one particle system was allowed on NPCs

Fix: Torches can be lit under water

Fix: Status effects were still visible with 0 sec left

Fix: Talk to Ethan -> Exit -> Continue -> Ethan thinks he has arrived, still spawned at the Dungeon door

Fix: Players get the Cat Lover achi even if they kill the cats

Fix: Dezso can stuck in trees - Updated NavMesh