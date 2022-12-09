 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lilium update for 9 December 2022

Lilium 0.9 Update 1 - Chili Beans

Share · View all patches · Build 10117356 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Content: Added Chili Beans to the game

  • Content: Added Red Mushroom to the game

  • Content: Added Special Ability as unlockable ability

  • Content: Added Level milestones to Special Ability

  • Content: Added the Master level of the Special Ability

  • Content: Added a new Achievement for using the Special Ability

  • Change: Better, simpler, faster Fish AI

  • Change: Added Special Popup for Special Ability level increases

  • Change: Added Particle Effect to Ability Level Ups

  • Change: Added Explosion Sounds

  • Change: Special Ability affects NPCs

  • Change: Added Particle Effects to Special Ability

  • Change: Added Damage Effect to Special Ability

  • Change: Added additional corpses

  • Change: Added Zooming to the Character selection screen

  • Change: Adjusted lighting in Large Cave since it was too dark

  • Change: Bunch of code moved from BPs to CPP

  • Change: Config files are binary now for faster loading

  • Rework: Improved the feeling of Punching and made it easier to hit small enemies

  • Rework: Updated lighting in the open world to make insides look better

  • Rework: Character Selection Screen

  • Rework: Updated splash screens and icons

  • Fix: Sometimes Hungarian voices were played instead of the English ones

  • Fix: Can't pick up Fish from the Ocean

  • Fix: Some Crystals had bad collision

  • Fix: Underwater Chest had corrupt custom depth on it

  • Fix: Player's hands are transparent under water

  • Fix: Only one particle system was allowed on NPCs

  • Fix: Torches can be lit under water

  • Fix: Status effects were still visible with 0 sec left

  • Fix: Talk to Ethan -> Exit -> Continue -> Ethan thinks he has arrived, still spawned at the Dungeon door

  • Fix: Players get the Cat Lover achi even if they kill the cats

  • Fix: Dezso can stuck in trees - Updated NavMesh

  • Fix: Bad pop in of small bricks

Changed files in this update

Depot 1926181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link