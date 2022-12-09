 Skip to content

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 9 December 2022

V. 2.32

V. 2.32

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V. 2.32 is here, and the snow has hit level 11 and the frontrooms. Happy holidays!

  • Added actual working pins to the grenades
  • Added 2 new menu options: one to reduce/increase hunger depletion, and another to reduce/increase sanity depletion
  • Added another new menu option to slow down time when you're low health
  • Added another new menu option to automatically regenerate health
  • Improved audio in levels 1, 8, and 41
  • Improved the BNTG trader's vault (lighting, post processing, geometry, etc.)
  • Added many details to the path leading up to the trader's vault
  • All partygoers now wear santa hats
  • Snow has fallen in the frontrooms and level 11
  • Improved two hand holding of the M4 shotgun
  • Added a new arena map based on level 10

Hope you enjoy the new update!

