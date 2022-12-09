Share · View all patches · Build 10117323 · Last edited 9 December 2022 – 22:09:21 UTC by Wendy

V. 2.32 is here, and the snow has hit level 11 and the frontrooms. Happy holidays!

Added actual working pins to the grenades

Added 2 new menu options: one to reduce/increase hunger depletion, and another to reduce/increase sanity depletion

Added another new menu option to slow down time when you're low health

Added another new menu option to automatically regenerate health

Improved audio in levels 1, 8, and 41

Improved the BNTG trader's vault (lighting, post processing, geometry, etc.)

Added many details to the path leading up to the trader's vault

All partygoers now wear santa hats

Snow has fallen in the frontrooms and level 11

Improved two hand holding of the M4 shotgun

Added a new arena map based on level 10

Hope you enjoy the new update!