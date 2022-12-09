V. 2.32 is here, and the snow has hit level 11 and the frontrooms. Happy holidays!
- Added actual working pins to the grenades
- Added 2 new menu options: one to reduce/increase hunger depletion, and another to reduce/increase sanity depletion
- Added another new menu option to slow down time when you're low health
- Added another new menu option to automatically regenerate health
- Improved audio in levels 1, 8, and 41
- Improved the BNTG trader's vault (lighting, post processing, geometry, etc.)
- Added many details to the path leading up to the trader's vault
- All partygoers now wear santa hats
- Snow has fallen in the frontrooms and level 11
- Improved two hand holding of the M4 shotgun
- Added a new arena map based on level 10
Hope you enjoy the new update!
Changed files in this update