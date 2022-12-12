Quantumleaper: Strand of Divisions

Hello, players!

Today I want to share some of the new features added in version 1.2. This update is huge, almost every graphical asset was redone, the graphics engine was rewritten, a completely new category of item was created and even the game physics was refined. I mean, just take a look for yourself:

This update is important enough to get a subtitle: Strand of Divisions. But what does any of that mean? Let's start with the Strands, the main new mechanic!

Strands are permanent items that can be aquired throughout the game. They unlock different abilities and come in a variety of types. Some of them add permanent boosts while others have to be equiped in order to be used. Notice there is a new battery indicator in the HUD, equiped Strands will usually consume some amount battery in order to be activated.

Take for example the Spinning Blade, it's a Technique Strand. Once it is plugged in and charged, it can be used to perform a special attack:

There are also Trigger Strands. They activate when an specific condition is fulfilled. The Evasive Leap, for example, will force a leap when you are about to take damage:

Assist Strands provide a temporary advantage. Check how Overclock can be used to make dodging obstacles and fighting enemies a lot easier:

There are over 30 other Strands to be collected in the game. Obviously, you can't use them all at the same time! You will start with only two slots but that can be expanded. Did you notice the enemies now drop little coins? Those are Segments. Besides recharging your battery, segments can be used to upgrade your Strands and buy new slots and other items later on.

All these new mechanics are tied to the game story, but I think that's something that is better experienced by playing the game itself (also, it's where the "Divisions" part comes into play!).

Finally, I'd like to apologize. Remember last time, when I said "I'll be sharing more details soon" and then disappeared for almost two years? Yeah, I'm really sorry for that! I've been silently working on this update the whole time. But what apology is better than 90% off for the whole week? (I know, 100% is better, but I must set limits)

As always, you can reach me for any issues that may arise. I hope you have a lot of fun with Quantumleaper: Strands of Divisions!

That's it for now, see ya!