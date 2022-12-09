Deceive Inc. Closed Alpha 2 Is A Go For December 16th!

Agents,

It is time to get ready to enter the field yet again, so mark your calendars for the weekend of December 16th! This test will be run via the Steam beta system, which means you agents will be able to request and gain access by visiting the Steam Store page at any time during the test. More detailed instructions will be provided on the Support Portal.

The goal of this test is to gather feedback and data on changes that have been made since the previous closed alpha test as the team continues to work towards beta and launch with a goal of Quarter 1 next year.

Now Agents, what would another test be without a little data and competition?

We've compiled a list of the top 10 agents from the first alpha (based on a combination of several metrics such as successful extractions, k/d and more), but remember Deceive Inc. company policy is only to pay out to the best. Will these agents be able to reprise their standings? Aim for the top in next weeks test and find out!