NecroBouncer | Patch 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10117071 · Last edited 9 December 2022 – 21:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, club members!

A small follow-up update, with a few fixes based on issues reported by the community.

Changes

The game will now save the progress after every beaten room, so that the game will be saved in case of an unfortunate crash.

All levelling relics are now double checked and unlocked at the start of every run if necessary, which should prevent the game from ever getting stuck in the level up screen.

The Protection Statue now kills enemies at the end through code instead of collider and also not everyone at once, which should decrease the risk of that room causing a crash.

The game will now check a few additional things when trying to load a saved run, so in case of a crash, it should delete the saved run (in the case something isn’t ok) but it should still save the progress of the game.

We'll continue working on improving your experience and we value your feedback!

As always, we welcome each and every one of our visitors to join the club on social media:

Place for us to share gameplay footage, work-in-progress material and all kinds of sneak peeks - twitter

A growing library of short clips covering gameplay or just the funny stuff we do - tik-tok

Lounge to share your thoughts and opinions about the game - discord

Place to discuss the game, see extra content - reddit

See you in the club!