Patch 1.2.11 is now live!

This week we have been working hard on a new reputation system to reflect your standing with the local folks. Standing is now represented through a number of status effects. The changes are implemented for towns, but also for encounters such as bandit camps.

There are also several bug fixes. The most important ones concern the reliability of the bow (which was misfiring quite often) and a potential fix for the numerous black screens people have been reporting. The latter issues remain somewhat elusive so we probably didn’t quite catch them all. Yet.

New Features

Lit torches in wall sconces actually produce light.

Redesign of the status / reputation system: the way local look at you is represented through status effects.

Bug Fixes

Potential fix for the game staying black after alt-tabbing or switching between nodes. (This bug remains hard to reproduce for us, so it is impossible to be certain if this fix works).

Potential fix for two characters overlapping during character creation (this bug also proved hard to reproduce).

When you ally with a clan without befriending them first the achievement for becoming friends still unlocks.

Fixes issue with proto material visual clues being repeated over and over at a vantage point.

Making ground material from ramps to be more consistent, preventing accidental blockades on narrow, mountainous paths.

Fixing a few issues that caused bows to misfire after switching weapons after drawing but not firing, or when waiting long before releasing an arrow.

Fixing issue with incorrectly linked stairs.

Other changes