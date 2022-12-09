Day 1 Patch

Day one Patch Includes:

Larger game area to explore.

New Features:

Crafting system * Torch, Javelin and Trap can be crafted.

Crafting items * Stone, Stick and Tar

Weapon systems:

Javelin, throwable projectile weapon.

Traps, setup a trap to damage the monster.

Blocking at right time negates 75% of incoming damage.

Item usage and placement:

Torch and Trap can be set on ground with right mouse click.

Game Border system:

Game border warns if player ventures too far, and teleports back to previous location.

Bug Fixes:

Monster damages player with bone mesh hit, rather than end of animation.

Torch works as intended

Crafting items working as intended

Death and Win screen implemented

Had to make the monster tad bit smaller, so the attacks hit the player.

Known Bugs:

Audio on footsteps not activating as intended.

Balancing on damage dealing and monster HP needs adjusting.

Player speed is too high, can damage the player. Calm down dude.

Option settings do not save the audio.

Audio is too loud.