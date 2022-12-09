Bug Report Note: The server infrastructure for bug reporting has been improved, and should work for those people that could not report bugs previously. If you had trouble filing bugs in the past, please try pressing / to file a bug report next time you see something wrong!

New Features

Added the Spirit Branch, a reusable spell casting wand that can help caster builds if they run out of spells, can be found as random treasure in the Labyrinth in Chapter 2 and beyond

The December Seasonal outfit has been added to the game(inspired by A Christmas Carol), and can be found in the filthy bag in the East Stairwell until Dec. 29.

Balance Changes

Enchanted Armor/Dolls are now limited to a maximum of 3 at any time, and the one with the least health(or oldest if they all have the same health) will disenchant upon enchanting a fourth

The Masoleum puzzle at the end of Chapter 1 has been made clearer

Enemies no longer try to attack Possessed Books

Warding Candles now proc once per second again to avoid Curse Rot flipping, but still retain their accelerating healing behavior from previous versions

Labyrinth spear traps have a longer reset time

Polish

All items appear under sub categories in the inventory menu now, such as "Melee Rings" or "Projectiles", to better help you find items

All previous seasonal outfits are now for sale all of the time by Tomos in Chapter 2 and beyond, instead of only one being available at a time

Removed a public domain 1909 song from Chapter 4 which was causing an illegitimate content ID claim for VODs of the game on YouTube (sigh)

Small audio/visual fixes for: Black Book spell(cast sound), First Witch(clipping on knife in cinematic), Basement East Stairwell(secret passage visible in doorway), Rotted Initiates(added footsteps), Worshippers(added footsteps)

Bug Fixes