Bug Report Note: The server infrastructure for bug reporting has been improved, and should work for those people that could not report bugs previously. If you had trouble filing bugs in the past, please try pressing / to file a bug report next time you see something wrong!
New Features
- Added the Spirit Branch, a reusable spell casting wand that can help caster builds if they run out of spells, can be found as random treasure in the Labyrinth in Chapter 2 and beyond
- The December Seasonal outfit has been added to the game(inspired by A Christmas Carol), and can be found in the filthy bag in the East Stairwell until Dec. 29.
Balance Changes
- Enchanted Armor/Dolls are now limited to a maximum of 3 at any time, and the one with the least health(or oldest if they all have the same health) will disenchant upon enchanting a fourth
- The Masoleum puzzle at the end of Chapter 1 has been made clearer
- Enemies no longer try to attack Possessed Books
- Warding Candles now proc once per second again to avoid Curse Rot flipping, but still retain their accelerating healing behavior from previous versions
- Labyrinth spear traps have a longer reset time
Polish
- All items appear under sub categories in the inventory menu now, such as "Melee Rings" or "Projectiles", to better help you find items
- All previous seasonal outfits are now for sale all of the time by Tomos in Chapter 2 and beyond, instead of only one being available at a time
- Removed a public domain 1909 song from Chapter 4 which was causing an illegitimate content ID claim for VODs of the game on YouTube (sigh)
- Small audio/visual fixes for: Black Book spell(cast sound), First Witch(clipping on knife in cinematic), Basement East Stairwell(secret passage visible in doorway), Rotted Initiates(added footsteps), Worshippers(added footsteps)
Bug Fixes
- Fix an instance where enemies could be "double spawned" upon loading back in
- Fix a case where using a Spirit Twig under some conditions could result in being permanently invisible to enemies
- Fix Mr. Coffins being inaccessible in Chapter 2 if you did not engage with him in Chapter 1
- Fix Enchanted Armors being able to attack enemies, such as the Old King, during cinematics
- Fix cases in the basement and attic where a ? would appear on the map despite no treasure remaining
- Fix extra invisible stairs appearing on the map of the Wrong Room
- Fix strange behavior of watchers outside the attic in Chapter 2 when hiding
- Fix corpses blocking projectiles
- Fix Puzzle Chests reopening upon entering a room
- Fix the Vicar repeating lines after buying all of his stock in Chapter 2
- Fix some doors, especially in the Labyrinth, causing Nightingale to exit when stopping peeking
- Fix several cases of odd enter/exit door behavior for armor/dolls that are following you
- Fix description of Burning Protection spell not reflecting its new length of 8 seconds
