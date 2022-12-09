Update 0.6.2 - Player Damage FX

The main addition this update is the addition of a screen edge effect when the player takes damage. The color goes from blue to red as shields get lowered and it makes it much clearer when you may need to pay attention to your HP.

There is also a new playable ship: The Tesla Interceptor.

The spawn rates of powerups and consumables have been reduced significantly, especially at higher difficulties.

The dumbfire rocket volley now shoots many more rockets, at the cost of a longer cooldown and reload.

Fixed an issue where the keyboard remap menu could get stuck on screen.