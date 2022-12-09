Gorilla Tag is now paid, and is leaving Early Access soon

Hey everyone, we have some news today about the Steam version of Gorilla Tag. We appreciate all of the support we have gotten on this platform and always wanted to keep the Steam version free, but we have to face the reality that we spend a pretty insane amount of time fighting hacking and malicious behavior from PC accounts, and there are still pretty widespread issues with hackers ruining games for people. We think most people can relate to seeing hackers ruining games every so often, and it sucks when there's not much you can do about it. Any time we spend on trying to stop people from ruining the game is time we can’t spend on making the game better, so this ends up hurting everyone.

Sadly, because we want and need to focus on the future of the game, we’ve made the difficult decision to charge for the Steam version as an extra deterrent for players evading bans.

Anyone who currently has the game will continue to own it, and you WILL NOT be required to purchase the game. If you already own it, you own it. However, for new accounts, the Steam version of Gorilla Tag will no longer be Free-To-Play and the game will have a purchase price effective immediately.

The game will cost $19.99 USD, and anyone buying the game will get the equivalent value of Shiny Rocks: a total of 5500 upon their first login which includes 5000 for the purchase and 500 for being a new user. Think of it as basically requiring new Steam users to buy that Shiny Rock bundle.

Again, anyone that owns Gorilla Tag and has it in their library will continue to own the game and keep all of their account purchases - everything stays the same for current players.

Thanks again for all your support.

In other news, the game is also leaving Early Access soon, and will be moving to a full release on the 15th. Now's your last chance to get anything you were waiting for, and we hope everyone is excited for the patch that's coming out then, we think it's gonna be really cool.