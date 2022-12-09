-- Fixed card Arcane Master not having upgrade.
-- Fixed card Orb Harvest not giving the right number of Orbs.
-- Fixed card Cataclysm upgraded not giving the right number of charges.
-- Fixed Community Poll not processing the right number of votes.
Hadean Tactics update for 9 December 2022
Patch 0.5.03
-- Fixed card Arcane Master not having upgrade.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update