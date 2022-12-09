 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Superior update for 9 December 2022

Dec 9th hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10116675 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi all!,

We've got another hotfix for you today to address a few things before our next content update goes live.

Hotfix Changes

  • Added a setting to enable or disable VSync
  • Fixed a bug where it was possible to do a leaderboard run and not get your score posted
  • Fixed a bug where getting extra juice could inadvertently give you the option to procure a power you already owned
  • Made a few additional preparations for our upcoming content

As always we'll be keeping an eye on Discord and the discussion boards here, so please let us know any feedback you may have. Thank you for playing Superior!

Changed depots in client branch

View more data in app history for build 10116675
Depot 1297491
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link