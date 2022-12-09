Dec 9th hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi all!,

We've got another hotfix for you today to address a few things before our next content update goes live.

Hotfix Changes

Added a setting to enable or disable VSync

Fixed a bug where it was possible to do a leaderboard run and not get your score posted

Fixed a bug where getting extra juice could inadvertently give you the option to procure a power you already owned

Made a few additional preparations for our upcoming content

As always we'll be keeping an eye on Discord and the discussion boards here, so please let us know any feedback you may have. Thank you for playing Superior!