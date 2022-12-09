Dec 9th hotfix

Hi all!,
We've got another hotfix for you today to address a few things before our next content update goes live.
Hotfix Changes
- Added a setting to enable or disable VSync
- Fixed a bug where it was possible to do a leaderboard run and not get your score posted
- Fixed a bug where getting extra juice could inadvertently give you the option to procure a power you already owned
- Made a few additional preparations for our upcoming content
As always we'll be keeping an eye on Discord and the discussion boards here, so please let us know any feedback you may have. Thank you for playing Superior!
