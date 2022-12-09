 Skip to content

Arcadie: Second-Born update for 9 December 2022

Hotfix

This update fixes an issue that, in some rare cases, could stop the game in the middle of chapter 16.

Game is now v. 1.0.1 in the "Credits" menu.

