Patch 0.6.5 - Intermediary Update

Hello city builders!

This is a small content update before the next big update coming in a couple of weeks.

There is a new scenario, new buildings and other small improvements:

A new scenario, that has plenty of space to build and similar to the title screen art

New Buildings: Blacksmith and Water Chapel

Season Events now change the color of the environment, but there will be more effects in the next update.

Removed the German language option because it was enabled by mistake. There are still some things left to translate but the next update should fix this.

Other minor fixes

Thank you!