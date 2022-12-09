Patch 0.6.5 - Intermediary Update

Hello city builders!
This is a small content update before the next big update coming in a couple of weeks.
There is a new scenario, new buildings and other small improvements:
- A new scenario, that has plenty of space to build and similar to the title screen art
- New Buildings: Blacksmith and Water Chapel
- Season Events now change the color of the environment, but there will be more effects in the next update.
- Removed the German language option because it was enabled by mistake. There are still some things left to translate but the next update should fix this.
- Other minor fixes
Thank you!
Changed files in this update