 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

LakeSide update for 9 December 2022

Patch 0.6.5 - Intermediary Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10116607 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello city builders!

This is a small content update before the next big update coming in a couple of weeks.

There is a new scenario, new buildings and other small improvements:

  • A new scenario, that has plenty of space to build and similar to the title screen art
  • New Buildings: Blacksmith and Water Chapel
  • Season Events now change the color of the environment, but there will be more effects in the next update.
  • Removed the German language option because it was enabled by mistake. There are still some things left to translate but the next update should fix this.
  • Other minor fixes

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1552221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link