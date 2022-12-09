Year of the Bunbun Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update is slated for release next week!

New Content

Year of the Rabbit Content Pass

The Content Pass returns! Complete tasks and collect Mandarins over 4 weeks to unlock exclusive content, including a new pet, new blueprints and more! There’s even a Titan Soul in this one, so don’t miss it.

The Year of the Rabbit Content Pass begins on January 10th and ends on February 8th.

New Bunny Pet

Bust out the carrots for this loveable furball! The bunny is exclusive to the year of the Rabbit Content Pass!

New Skin Tones

A bunch of new human skin colors (for shopkeepers and Heroes) are now available for free.

Major Changes

Fusion Ashes

Your Tyrant Plate Armor fusion failed! Your components were turned to ash in the process…

Ever since the Fusion mechanic was introduced 2 years ago, there have been many requests from the playerbase to have these ashes do something. Now they do! Kind of!

Whenever you fail a Legendary fusion, the resulting ashes will grant a stacking +2% success rate bonus to all future Legendary fusions of the same tier. The bonus will keep growing until you succeed, upon which it will reset to your base fusion success chance.

This bonus is tracked individually for each item tier. This process happens automatically, so the ashes are not added to the player’s inventory. Clutter avoided!

Baker’s Power

With the introduction of Kaipo the Baker, the sweet scent of his desserts tended to lure the King into player shops more often.

There was a flaw with this new power however. To receive the full benefits of two King visits per day, players needed to be highly active. One session per day amounted to… almost no benefit at all!

To make this power equally interesting to all Baker owners, we are changing it so that Reinhold always buys two items per visit (with a chance for a Triple Sale if you have food around) and returning his cooldown to what it used to be (approximately 24h).

The end result is mostly the same, but no longer necessitates playing around the clock.

Minor Changes

The Tiger pet is now available for gems.

We’ve made some background changes to the market to cull a few bugs. One tangible benefit is that the max market value of items now includes that item’s value upgrades, regardless of whether or not you have unlocked them.

Overhauled the main menu of Dragon Invasion to help clarify the event’s mechanics.

Added a tap delay to Dragon Invasion donations to prevent accidents. This delay happens whenever the item list updates (e.g when an item counter is reduced to 0, or when a category is filled up).

It is now possible to start multiple fusions involving equipment at the same time (e.g sigils).

The Ninja’s innate Evasion and Critical Hit Chance bonuses are now displayed as part of their stat sheet.

Balance Changes

Reduced the feed timer delay we recently introduced for level 99 pets as it could easily reach ridiculous times (1 month+).

Double sales from Champions will no longer ask for quality food.

King Schedule

The King will be available as a Champion from January 4th until the 7th.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where elemental and spirit affinities could not be seen from the market.

Fixed a bug where enchanting spirits would not play a sound effect in non-English versions of the game.

Fixed the pet food screen not properly displaying item quality glows.

Fixed the “...” part of the suggest button looking weird.

Actually added an Opulent Jewel reduction to the Opulent Tamales.

Fixed a bug where the collection book would donate Fresh Food before non-fresh ones.

Fixed a rare case where a Hero could be stuck with an equipped yet broken item, preventing questing.

Fixed a bug where players under level 20 could see the Dragon Invasion reward list after the event ended.

Fixed a UI issue while fusing where the game could ask you to craft quest components.

Fixed customer interaction panels being overall sluggish and weird.

Fixed a display issue for Ascension Milestones, with Worker XP bonuses showing +125% instead of +25%.

The Case of Lost Ninja Power

Players reported the Power score of Ninjas* being reduced following the Double Delicious update. After investigation, we’ve concluded that this issue impacted ninjas whose Critical Hit Rate reached values beyond 100% (keep in mind that the Ninja’s Crit bonus was not displayed on the stat sheet itself) and granted superfluous Power values as a result. Ninjas simply no longer receive any Power for Critical Chance values beyond 100%.

As this superfluous power was the result of a bug, it will not be restored.

*Also musketeers