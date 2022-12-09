Updated - Desktop Mode, Ship Feedback

Some small changes but one which should open it up for some greater feedback. The Mission and Tutorial can now be played through in standard desktop mode, this was made so to increase possible playerbase, in particular for when i test the multiplayer build. My plan is to focus on VR still but having an up to date desktop mode makes it much easier to test, in particular since my Oculus Quest is a bit iffy these days.

Other changes include, vocal feedback from the ships (the selection overlay will also flash!), various fixs but of course still lots to do.

Desktop mode is disabled for ship and mission building just because these areas are more subject to change and i dont want to spend huge effort on something i plan to improve significantly (gameplay interfacing will be streamlined but will have same core fundamentals in how it works).

Again any feedback will be much appreciated! The new build will wait for 2-3s to detect VR, if it doesnt see it, it should default back to desktop mode. This can be slightly problematic if you launch the game which launches steamVR, since it takes a few seconds for steamVR to catch up and it might default to desktop mode when it shouldnt. Relaunching the game in this instance should solve things!