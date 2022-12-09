 Skip to content

Power of Ten update for 9 December 2022

Full release will be January 11th!

Build 10116561

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Yup the game has a full release date! I'm excited to announce that the game will come out in it's "full"(though likely not final) release on January 11th, 2022!

Here's a sneak peak at what's going to be in the final update going into the full release:

  • Intro Story - I am really excited for you all to experience this. I won't give away too much at this time but here's a one of the "sections" below
  • The tenth playable ship
  • Progression upgrades - Just a wee bit! As you play and level your progression score you'll unlock various power upgrades to all ships.
  • Upgrade Rerolls
  • Changes to Upgrade Rerolls - Changing up the strategy around rerolling containers as they will no longer downgrade.
  • New Content- New surge levels (10 total now), weapons, upgrades, consumable items.
  • Lots of quality of life improvements.
  • Lots of balance changes.
  • As many bug fixes that I can fit in.

Want to try it now? It's on the beta branch! I'll be pushing in-development versions to the "full-version" branch on Steam (Windows only atm). Switch over to try it out.

Power of Ten Windows Depot 1319551
