Full release will be January 11th!

Yup the game has a full release date! I'm excited to announce that the game will come out in it's "full"(though likely not final) release on January 11th, 2022!
Here's a sneak peak at what's going to be in the final update going into the full release:
- Intro Story - I am really excited for you all to experience this. I won't give away too much at this time but here's a one of the "sections" below
- The tenth playable ship
- Progression upgrades - Just a wee bit! As you play and level your progression score you'll unlock various power upgrades to all ships.
- Upgrade Rerolls
- Changes to Upgrade Rerolls - Changing up the strategy around rerolling containers as they will no longer downgrade.
- New Content- New surge levels (10 total now), weapons, upgrades, consumable items.
- Lots of quality of life improvements.
- Lots of balance changes.
- As many bug fixes that I can fit in.
Want to try it now? It's on the beta branch! I'll be pushing in-development versions to the "full-version" branch on Steam (Windows only atm). Switch over to try it out.
Changed depots in test branch