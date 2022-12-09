Full Release Day! (v7.0.15)

Attention Republic soldiers,

Incursion is now officially out of early access and moving into its full release! Comparing the game to its original reveal trailer is an insane night & day difference. The game has undergone a graphics overhaul, tons of new maps & weapons, and lots of redesign and rebalancing. It's hard to believe that in June you couldn't even open the options menu from in-game.

The big focus of this update is the new gamemode Zombies3D. This gamemode was a pet project inspired by Counter-Strike: Global Offensive community zombie maps and classic video games. If when opening the gamemode you think "This is like playing on a CS community server from 2007" then I've done my job. I love this older graphics style, particularly the freedom it grants me with environment designing.

Zombies3D currently features 1 map "Graveyard" sporting many zombies and two boss battles. Some parts of the level are randomized but most of it is a crafted experience.

This gamemode & map feature an all-new music soundtrack to better fit the boomer shooter & fast-paced style, as well as many modifications to the player controller to match.

It is worth knowing!

If you're used to the classic Incursion experience, know that Zombies3D difficulties scale much harder as difficulties are supposed to represent great challenges for those bold enough to try. Meaning, I would highly recommend you try out the gamemode on Veteran difficulty first and don't just dive into the higher difficulties!

Now, There are a lot of great things about this update, but since this is full release this is now about everything leading up to this point and from reveal trailer to now is no comparison!

Read the full changelog below.

Full Changelog

Added: Gamemode "Zombies 3D"

Added: Map "Graveyard" (for Zombies 3D)

Added: Difficulty "Incursion"

Added: Perk "Damage V" - Increases damage 1,000%

Added: Achievement "War Hero" - Win any gamemode on incursion difficulty

Added: Achievement "Going Retro" - Start a game of Zombies3D

Added: Achievement "Community Server Extraordinaire" - Beat a game of Zombies3D

Added: Achievement "I Love Pain" - Beat a game of Zombies3D on incursion difficulty

Changed: Adjusted multiplayer spawn rate scaling to be more aggressive

Closing Notes

The game has come a very long way since first releasing in June. The Reforged update alone could've warranted a sequel! I'm very happy with how this game has turned out as it turned into my longest game project. This update was a big push for me so I'll be taking a break for awhile but feel free to join the Discord as I want to hear feedback still & see players enjoying the game.

Your Commanding Officer,

Blake Gillman

