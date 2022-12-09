Patch 1.0.1.4 is now live

Let’s try this again (the similarities between the Tiqqun’s first VOHLE jump and our first patch going live are not lost on us…)

Both teams have been working furiously to fix the issues caused by the hotfix last night. The patch is now fixed and live, and here's what's changed:

Accident Balancing

Updated general balancing around accident frequency

Updated accident triggers (for a more friendly learning curve)

Fixed a number of accident frequency bugs

Improved link between Overwork levels and accident frequency

Other Fixes