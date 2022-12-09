Patch 1.0.1.4 is now live

Let’s try this again (the similarities between the Tiqqun’s first VOHLE jump and our first patch going live are not lost on us…)
Both teams have been working furiously to fix the issues caused by the hotfix last night. The patch is now fixed and live, and here's what's changed:
Accident Balancing
- Updated general balancing around accident frequency
- Updated accident triggers (for a more friendly learning curve)
- Fixed a number of accident frequency bugs
- Improved link between Overwork levels and accident frequency
Other Fixes
- Corrected Cryonics Center functionality
- Optimization around activating hull repair and the associated VFX
- Fixes to some Chapter 5 objective triggers & display
- Fix to a late game building’s production not progressing
- Unity Analytics disabled
- Edden’s VO on falling trust should now trigger at a more appropriate trust level
- Fix to homelessness warning triggering incorrectly (when deleting houses)
- Fix to incorrect cycle count appearing in notifications list
- Fix to Stockpile UI panel button (now enables correctly and can be clicked to enter resource transfer window)
- Fix to bug where players could chain VOHLE jumps
