SYNCED - The Open Beta Starts Now

Welcome to the Meridian

SYNCED is a match-based rogue-looter developed by NExT Studios, where players team up into groups of three to tackle PvE or PvP scenarios. In a techno-apocalyptic future, you are a Runner who joins the war against deadly techno-creatures called Nanos inside the sealed exclusion zone known as the Meridian.

Open Beta Content

The SYNCED Open Beta runs from December 10 to January 15 and has been designed to let PC players experience a large chunk of what the full release will have to offer. Whether you prefer to take down Nanos in high-octane PvE action, or like to pit your wits against like-minded Runners in tense PvP combat - SYNCED has you covered.

PvE - Dead Sectors

The Dead Sectors are crawling with seemingly endless hordes of Nanos. At the heart of each is a Tyrant, the big baddies at the very top of the Nano food chain. If we lose control of these dark corners of the Meridian, Haven and everyone in it will be facing certain extinction. It’s up to you and your fellow runners to move in and put an end to the Tyrants’ reign.

Team up in Runner squads of three to hunt down and defeat Tyrant Nanos. Together, you'll fight through surge-infested sectors to clear out corruption, gather resources, unlock special abilities, and upgrade your armband.

PvP - Nerva Run

Nerva Runs are a way of life for the bold Runner. Shinar’s automated Harvester drones are extracting Nerva from all across the Meridian, and we’ve found a way to intercept them and siphon off a helping for ourselves. But with the fat commission Haven offers to those who bring in the blue stuff, you’d better be ready to claw your way over your fellow Runners to earn your keep.

Charge into the Meridian with your team to capture the most Nerva. Use your nano companions and special abilities to intercept Harvesters, battle Goliath nanos, and eliminate rival Runners before they get a chance to eliminate you.

Runners

It takes a special kind of crazy to willingly set foot inside the Meridian - and Haven is home to several individuals that fit the bill. Each have come for different reasons, but all are bound by a dependancy on Nerva.

Deadcut: A card shark and a hustler, Deadcut made a career out of gambling and guns. The Collapse actually saved his life, sweeping away his debts and landing him on his feet. With his trusty companion nano, Ace, Deadcut set out for the Meridian to find his fortune and himself.

Glory Zhao: The days that followed the Collapse brought unspeakable hardship and grief, but they also stirred a noble vision in Glory Zhao. With her mother's blessing, she set out from her small village in China to find the source of this ceaseless suffering, to end it once and for all.

Dr. Stone: Once a rural doctor in an underfunded district in the North of England, Dr. Montgomery Stone didn't come to the Meridian for power, wealth, or for revenge. He's looking for a cure. If he can find it, he can save the future, and start rectifying his past.

As you progress through the SYNCED Open Beta, keep an eye out for more playable Runners. The journey is just beginning, and Nerva is in high demand!

Nanos

Nanos are the reason you’re here. An experiment using this micro technology went horribly wrong and wiped out much of humanity, leaving behind only a small population. Now you and your fellow survivors must join forces to claim the Nerva left scattered on the battleground, and to do it, you need to claim a Nano as your own. If you want to survive, you must sync.

In SYNCED you will face different types of Nanos, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. When they’re low on health, instead of killing them, you get the chance to sync with and control them. These Nanos are then yours to utilise in battle, giving you the edge needed to beat other Runners to the Nerva. There are four classes of Nanos available.

The Crusher will pound your enemy into to submission.

Suppressors are a perfect sentry, and great for long range cover.

If you prefer to lay low, the Guardians offer perfect cover with their shield abilities.

Finally, the Seer compliments tactical play, scouting out the enemy, detecting opponents early and using their devious decoy ability.