v1.6.9 - The Inventory Slots Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

It is minor update week! This week we are increasing the number of inventory slots for carrying first person items.

This is a long requested feature, from almost immediately after the release of first person items! Carrying more items has become increasingly important as we have added new items and increased their importance over the last year.

This update also includes loads of fixes and improvements! Please see the change notes below for full details, as it is these fixes that we have been spending most of our time on!

We will continue working through the mini roadmap that we recently announced! We have loads in progress and in testing and we look forward to sharing more updates.

We look forward to hearing your thoughts and feedback on this new update!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.6.9

Changes that include a #NUMBER relate to fixes or features submitted by the Stormworks community via geometa.co.uk/support/stormworks which can be accessed via the 'Report Bug/Request Feature' button in-game.

Posting a submission to this tracker ensures we review your suggestion/report since we may not see reports submitted via other channels.

Feature - #15692 Increased number of small equipment slots

Feature - #15213 Weapons addon Arid base locations

Feature - #14388 Particle effects graphics option

Fix - #14677 #14784 #14751 Added editor arrows to steam train drive pistons to help place them correctly

Fix - #13910 Character editor skin tone issue

Fix - #13948 Fix controller move axes not working for noclip mode

Fix - #14313 Camera Set Origin Broken In Selection Grid

Fix - Dogs picking up non-equipment items

Fix - #12627 Moved overlapping train edit grid

Fix - #14607 Prevent crash when changing to an invalid resolution from fullscreen

Fix - #14730 Submarine island workbench physics mesh

Fix - #14762 Add delay between dropping equipment / using equipment boxes to prevent equipment duplication

Fix - #14843 Creatures not spawning blood effects when hit by rotors

Fix - #14847 Arid train terminal road geometry

Fix - #14852 Floating bridge geometry

Fix - #14876 Light on bridge not moving

Fix - #14880 Clipping through stairs on bridges

Fix - #14894 FJ warner boat dock physics mesh issues

Fix - #14907 Mineral funnel sound stuck after running out of material

Fix - #14909 Fixed physics mesh for ladder in Olli switch yard

Fix - #15249 Addon lua docs formatting

Fix - #15014 Fix characters falling through floor after being released by a dragging animal

Fix - #15017 Invisible train barrier at Serpentine Trainyard

Fix - #15096 Thin physics at Beginner Base Fence

Fix - #15208 Brainz Train Yard Doorway Collision

Fix - #15272 North harbour lighting issues

Fix - #15308 Fix crash when despawning creature being carried / carrying equipment via LUA

Fix - #15313 Fixed overlapping terrain at kobold quarry

Fix - #15372 Prevent rope connections from disconnecting when entering 3rd person mode in seats

Fix - #15407 JSI dock teleport location

Fix - #15462 Fixed some trainline terrain issues

Fix - #15470 Not transparent windows

Fix - #15500 #15501 Brainz terminal lights

Fix - #15581 Road geometry issue

Addon Lua:

Please take note that functions which interact with character inventories will need updating in accordance with new slots.

SLOT_NUMBER |

1 = Large Equipment Slot,

2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 = Small Equipment Slot,

10 = Outfit Slot